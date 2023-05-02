Patrick Cantlay has a new bagman this week at the Wells Fargo Championship and it's a familiar face.

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reports that Tiger Woods' longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, has assumed the same duties with the eight-time PGA Tour winner.

On the bag for @patrick_cantlay this week at the @WellsFargoGolf and for the foreseeable future is Joe Lacava who got the blessing from friend and former boss @TigerWoods to make the move to Cantlay. This is not a one off but a permanent move for Lacava. pic.twitter.com/hckBl7zTJs — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) May 2, 2023

Lewis notes that the move was done with the blessing of Woods and is a permanent one.

The 68-year-old LaCava had worked with Woods since 2011, following the 15-time major winner's split with Steve Williams. He had previously worked with Fred Couples for 20 years.

Woods, 47, recently underwent another procedure on his ankle due to injuries stemming from his car wreck in the spring of 2021. Woods's participation in tournaments has been sporadic since the accident and he was forced to pull out of the final round of last month's Masters with foot discomfort.

Cantlay, 31, is currently ranked No. 4 in the world. The Long Beach, CA native's last victory came at last August's FedEx Cup playoff BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware.

The Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte gets underway on Thursday.