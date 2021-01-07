Can you believe it? The NFL Season has come and gone.

It feels like just yesterday we were sitting down and looking at which futures we liked the best, who was going to win the divisions, MVP, Comeback Player of the Year and all that fun stuff.

It also feels like just yesterday that TSN’s Domenic Padula reached out and asked me to join the team with TSN Edge and I want to take this moment to thank everyone for joining me throughout the season as I previewed Thursday Night Football each week.

It’s been quite an incredible journey, both on and off the field.

But the best is yet to come so let’s dive into this week’s action.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at the three games slated for Saturday. Then I’ll be back on Friday as we take a look at Sunday’s action.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills -6.5

BILLS MAFIA

For the first time since 1996, the city of Buffalo will host a playoff game, and Vegas thinks this is just the beginning of a deep run.

The Bills enter this week with the second-best odds (+375) to represent the AFC in this year's Super Bowl.

Only the Kansas City Chiefs have shorter odds at +100.

This week, Josh Allen and his Bills will host the Philip Rivers-led Indianapolis Colts as six-and-a-half point favourites.

Allen has been dynamite this season, and thanks to his play down the stretch he has found his name in the MVP conversation.

The defence was the story of this Bills team last season, but this year it's the offence.

Allan and the Bills rank second in points for and yards, and led the league in first downs this season.

Buffalo has been a perfect 6-0 since their Week 11 bye, and were an Arizona Cardinals’ Hail Mary pass away from ending the season 14-2 on a 10-game winning streak.

The Bills enter this week on the heels of their 56-26 win over the Miami Dolphins, a convincing victory that knocked the Dolphins out of the playoffs, and opened the door for Indianapolis.

CRY ME A RIVERS

Rivers, after missing the playoffs in 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers, has helped lead this Colts team back to the postseason for the first time since 2018, and just the second time since 2014.

Recently, it's been the run game that has carried Indy, as the team has rushed for at least 120 yards in four straight games, with Jonathan Taylor doing most of the damage.

Taylor's rookie season got off to a slow start; through nine games, he was averaging just 3.79 yards per carry and 12.6 attempts per game.

Since then, the 21-year-old is averaging 6.23 yards per carry and is getting nearly 20 attempts per game.

His dominance was on full display in Week 17 when he rushed 30 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns to help the Colts secure a playoff spot.

Indy will need Taylor to make an impact on the ground, and will also need to lean on their veteran QB, who has been in this spot before during his long career.

Rivers is a perfect 4-0 in wild card games straight up and against the spread, with three of those games coming as an underdog.

I think Buffalo is a great team and is capable of making a deep run this year, but a touchdown is a lot of points to lay with a quarterback who is unproven in the playoffs, a young quarterback who’s going head-to-head with a proven veteran on the other side.

The Pick: Colts +6.5

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks -4.5

Does anyone really have confidence in this Los Angeles Rams offence right now?

It's been almost one month since the Rams beat up the New England Patriots 24-3 on Thursday Night Football.

But not a lot of good has come since.

Los Angeles followed that up by losing to the 0-13 New York Jets, and Jared Goff laid an egg against this same Rams defence.

After starting the season 9-4, with an inside edge on the division, the Rams needed to gut out an 18-7 win over an Arizona Cardinals team that was without Kyler Murray for most of the game.

The Rams, of course, were missing their starting quarterback as well, and we still don't know who will be taking snaps under centre for them this weekend.

If it is Goff, he will bring his career 5-4 record against the Seahawks into this contest with a throwing hand recovering from thumb surgery.

Just a few weeks ago, the Rams quarterback looked terrible against Seattle, throwing for 234 yards with no touchdowns, and a costly interception in the first half.

The under has hit in three straight Rams-Seahawks games, and Goff has gone 2-1 in those meetings, with just two touchdowns and three interceptions.

If Goff can't go, John Wolford will get his second career start, something Jamal Adams and that Seahawks defence are probably frothing at the mouth over the possibility.

A WHOLE NEW WORLD

Don't look now, but the Seattle Seahawks have figured things out on defence.

Since giving up 44 points in a Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Seahawks have given up 23 or fewer points in their final eight games of the season.

With the defence on track, and Pete Carroll getting to see this Rams team for a third time this season, I expect them to be firing on all cylinders.

On the flip side of the ball, after carrying the team early in the season, this Seahawks offence has struggled lately.

Seattle has scored more than 28 points just once since their 44-34 loss to the Bills, and that came in a 40-3 win over the Jets in Week 14.

This offence has also been less than perfect against this Jalen Ramsey-led defence.

In two games this season, Russell Wilson has thrown for one touchdown and two interceptions with a 60.8 completion percentage.

One big reason for the lack of offence has been the Rams ability to shut down D.K. Metcalf.

The 23-year-old finished the season seventh in yards with 1,303 and his 15.7 yards per reception was 11th in the league.

But in his two games against the Rams, he had a combined eight catches for 87 yards and failed to find the end zone.

The under has been quite popular with these teams recently.

In both meetings this season the Rams-Seahawks games went under the number.

The under has hit in seven of the Seahawks last eight games, and the over cashed just four times this season in Rams’ games.

It’s the third time these teams see each other, so I trust both coaches and defences to keep this game close and low scoring.

Pick: Under 42.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8 vs. Washington Football Team

TOM VS. TIME

For the first time in his long career, Tom Brady is packing his bags and is hitting the road on Wild Card Weekend.

Brady, 43, has never gone to the postseason as a wild card, but that changes this year as he leads his 11-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Washington to play a Football Team that took the backdoor into the playoffs.

If you have been watching the Bucs this season, you know two things going into this game.

The first is that they enter the playoffs on fire.

Since trailing 17-0 at halftime against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, Tampa Bay has outscored their opponents 122-44.

Yes, those games came against non-playoff teams with nothing to play for, but this looks like the Tampa Bay offence we all expected to see.

However, the other thing we know is that this team has struggled in primetime this season.

Brady and his Bucs are 1-3 in primetime games, and have gone 0-4 against the spread in those games.

The offence has struggled mightily in the spotlight, scoring just 17.75 points per game in those four games, while turning the ball over seven times.

In their 12 other games this season, the team is averaging 35.08 points per game and has turned the ball over just 10 times.

Brady, who has thrown an interception in three consecutive playoff games, will need to take care of the ball this week to prevent this Washington defence from putting points on the board.

ALEX THE GREAT

A team with no name, a coach battling cancer and a quarterback who needed 11 surgeries to repair a broken leg.

This Washington Football Team has had quite the journey this season.

Their 7-9 record suggests they don’t belong in this game, but I beg to differ.

After opening the season 2-6, the Football Team turned to Alex Smith as their No. 1 quarterback.

For Smith, it was his first start since his gruesome leg injury in 2018, and for Washington it was the start of a run to the playoffs.

The Football Team lost that Week 10 game, but four straight wins followed and gave them a chance in the NFC East.

They would only need one more win, which came in Week 17 to lock up the division and keep the New York Giants out of the postseason.

Yes, there were bumps along the road, but with Smith at the helm this team is good, and good teams win, but great teams cover.

In Smith’s six starts this season, Washington went 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread.

But it obviously wasn’t just Smith leading the charge, as the Washington defence came to play week-in and week-out.

The Football Team gave up the fourth fewest points and the second fewest yards this season.

Their 16 interceptions were tied for fifth in the league and they forced a total of 23 turnovers.

With Smith at the helm, Washington should be able to limit turnovers, and if they want any shot of winning Saturday night they will need to force a few of their own.

Let’s remember that the last two times we’ve seen a team win a division with a sub-.500 record (Seattle 2010, Carolina 2014), those teams have gone on to win on Wild Card Weekend.

I don’t think Washington will pull off the upset, but I think they keep it close.

Pick: Washington +8.5