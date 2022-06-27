Toronto FC unveiled the new face of the franchise on Monday, with Italian star forward Lorenzo Insigne showing he has plenty of style off the pitch as well as on it.

The 31-year-old Insigne wore a monogrammed white jacket, striped open-neck shirt and blue slacks over white Prada sneakers. Light glinted off several earrings with a chunky watch on one wrist.

But the highest-paid player n Major League Soccer made it clear that he did not leave his hometown club of Napoli for the money.

Insigne said while it was difficult leaving his Italian home, coming to Canada was a "life choice" for he and his family. Ands he said he looked forward to doing his talking on the field.

He was accompanied by his wife and two sons, as well as other family members and his representation.

The Insigne clan arrived Friday, greeting fans at a rally in Toronto's Little Italy. Monday was his official introduction.

Insigne's first game is expected to be July 9, two days after the MLS secondary transfer window opens, at home against the San Jose Earthquakes

Insigne's move to Toronto on a four-year deal was announced Jan. 8 but his arrival was delayed until his existing contract with NapoIi expired at the end of the Italian season.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2021