The Los Angeles Angels have acquired infielder Eduardo Escobar and cash from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league right-handers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow, it was announced Friday.

OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired INF Eduardo Escobar and cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league right-handed pitchers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow. pic.twitter.com/ETR3KGEfpK — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 23, 2023

The 34-year-old Escobar has appeared in 40 games this year with the Mets, slashing .236/.286/.409 with four home runs and 16 RBI.

It was his second season in New York since signing a two-year, $20 million deal in November, 2021.

A veteran of 13 MLB seasons, Escobar has also played for the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Angels enter play Friday at 41-35, half a game out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.