The Chicago White Sox are dealing right-hander Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels, it was announced Wednesday night.

Left-handed pitching prospect Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero are headed back to Chicago in the deal.

Giolito is in the midst of a strong bounce-back season for Chicago, going 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts. He had a 4.90 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 30 starts for the team last season.

His best season came in 2019 when he went 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA, making the American League All-Star Team for the first time in his career. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Giolito began his MLB career with the Washington Nationals in 2016 and joined the White Sox in a multi-player deal that sent outfielder Adam Eaton to the Nats.

A native of Santo Monica, Calif., Giolito was selected No. 16 overall by Washington in the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in June of 2016 in a game against the New York Mets.

Lopez, 29, has a 4.29 ERA in 43 appearances this season for the White Sox. He has spent his entire eight-year MLB career with Chicago.