DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran corner infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies on Saturday night.

The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season.

Moustakas hit .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training.

“We’ll mix and match and work it out,” said Angels manager Phil Nevin, whose team has lost infielders Anthony Rendon, Gil Urshela and Zach Neto to injuries in the last two weeks. “This week, the lineup hasn’t had the depth we have had all season. We feel like we have that now.”

Moustakas has been on five playoff teams and was the starting third baseman for Kansas City when the Royals won the 2015 World Series.

