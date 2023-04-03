Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended five games by Major League Baseball for an altercation with a fan.

The incident occurred after the Oakland Athletics' Opening Day 2-1 win on Thursday when Rendon appeared to grab a fan by the shirt and took a swipe at his ballcap at Ring Central Coliseum in Oakland.

His suspension will begin on Monday against the Seattle Mariners unless there is an appeal.

Rendon, 32, is on the fourth year of a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels.

The Houston native has had six at bats this season with no hits and an RBI in two games.

Drafted sixth overall by the Washington Nationals in the 2011 MLB Draft, Rendon has slashed .284/.367/.479 with 156 home runs and 636 RBIs in 11 seasons split between the Nationals and Angels.