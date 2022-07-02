The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly come to an agreement with free agent infielder Jonathan Villar, confirms MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Jonathan Villar to Angels @hgomez27 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 2, 2022

Villar signed with the Chicago Cubs in March, but was released on June 28 after a slow start to the season - he batted .222 with two home runs and 19 runs scored.

Injuries to third baseman Anthony Rendon (out for the season with wrist surgery) and middle infielder David Fletcher (out since April with adductor muscle surgery) created a need for an extra infielder.

Villar was signed as an international free agent by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008, and was traded to the Houston Astros in 2010. He made his major league debut for Houston in 2013, and has since played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and finally the Cubs this season.

In 1019 career MLB games played across 10 seasons, Villar has a .256 batting average, 100 home runs and 476 runs scored. He led the league in stolen bases in 2016 with 62.