Angels take on the Yankees after Stassi's four-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (27-22, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (33-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.30 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -134, Angels +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the New York Yankees after Max Stassi's four-hit game on Sunday.

New York is 33-15 overall and 17-7 at home. The Yankees are second in MLB play with 67 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Los Angeles has a 12-9 record on the road and a 27-22 record overall. The Angels have a 19-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 18 home runs while slugging .669. Gleyber Torres is 9-for-36 with four home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 RBI for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 9-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.