Mike Trout is headed to the injured list.

The Los Angeles Angels placed the three-time American League Most Valuable Player on the 10-day IL with a hamate fracture in his left hand.

•Recalled OF Jo Adell and RHP Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A Salt Lake

•Placed OF Mike Trout (left hamate fracture) on 10-day injured list

•Following last night's game, RHP Victor Mederos was optioned to Double-A Rocket City

Jo Adell has been recalled in a corresponding move.

Trout, 31, exited Monday night's 10-3 loss to the San Diego Padres during an eighth-inning at-bat. After fouling off a pitch from Nick Martinez, he was in visible discomfort and left the game after being checked on by a trainer and manager Phil Nevin.

In his 13th big league season, the Vineland, N.J. native was batting .263 with 18 home runs, 44 runs batted in and an OPS of .862.

Trout was named to his 11th All-Star Game last week.