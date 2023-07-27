Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was removed from the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers due to cramping.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Ohtani pitched the full nine innings, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts as the Angels won 6-0. He went 0-for-5 at the plate and struck out twice.

In Game 2 against the Tigers, he had two home runs with three RBI in three at-bats before being removed from the game.

Ohtani, 29, has a .299 average with 36 home runs and 77 RBI in 99 games this season. On the mound, he is 8-5 with a 3.71 ERA.