The Los Angeles Angels have added another arm just before spring training.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the team has signed veteran lefty Matt Moore to a one-year deal.

Moore, 33, heads into his 12th big league season. He spent 2022 in a second stint with the Texas Rangers. The Fort Walton Beach, FL native was 5-2 last season with a 1.95 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.176 over 74.0 innings in 63 appearances.

Last season was the first campaign in which Moore operated solely as a reliever, having been a starter earlier in his career. In 2013, Moore won 17 games as a starter and was named an All-Star.

Originally taken in the eighth round of the 2007 MLB Amateur Draft, Moore has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

For his career, Moore is 61-62 with a 4.45 ERA and 1.399 WHIP over 1,041.2 IP in 268 appearances.