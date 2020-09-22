Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons opted out of the remainder of the MLB season on Tuesday, the team announced.

Angels statement on Andrelton Simmons: pic.twitter.com/mlmhRJmokq — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 22, 2020

The 31-year-old appeared in 30 games this season for the Angels and posted a .297 average and .346 on base percentage with 10 RBIs.

Simmons is in his fifth season with the Angels and spent the first four years of his MLB career as a member of the Atlanta Braves.

He is a four-time Gold Glove winner.

The Angels are 24-31 heading into play on Tuesday.