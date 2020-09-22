36m ago
Angels' Simmons opts out of final week
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons opted out of the remainder of the MLB season on Tuesday, the team announced.
The 31-year-old appeared in 30 games this season for the Angels and posted a .297 average and .346 on base percentage with 10 RBIs.
Simmons is in his fifth season with the Angels and spent the first four years of his MLB career as a member of the Atlanta Braves.
He is a four-time Gold Glove winner.
The Angels are 24-31 heading into play on Tuesday.