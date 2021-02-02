The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that pitching coach Mickey Callaway is suspended pending an investigation.

On Monday night, The Athletic reported that the former New York Mets manager "aggressively pursued" five women and sent lewd photos and texts.

"Late yesterday, we were made aware of the allegations reported in The Athletic," the team said in a statement. "This morning we suspended Mickey Callaway, and will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation."

Callaway, 45, joined the Angels last season after two years as Mets manager. He also spent five seasons as pitching coach in Cleveland.

The allegations levied against Callaway spanned five seasons and all three organizations.

Callaway responded to the report in an email to The Athletic.

"Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses," Callaway wrote. "Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations."

Prior to his coaching career, Callaway spent parts of five seasons as a player in the majors with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Angels and Texas Rangers.