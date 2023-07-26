The Los Angeles Angels are taking two-way star Shohei Ohtani off the trade market, according to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci.

The news comes with less than one week before MLB's Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Verducci reports the Angels decided late Wednesday afternoon to not only hold onto Ohtani, but also be buyers ahead of Tuesday's deadline with a focus on adding a starting pitcher and a reliever.

The Angels have won seven of their past nine games and entered play Wednesday sitting four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League wild card spot. The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014 and are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the longest playoff drought in MLB. They are also expected to get outfielder Mike Trout back from a hamate bone injury in mid-August.

Ohtani is scheduled to hit free agency this winter and is widely expected to land one of the largest contracts in North American sports history. Verducci notes it would be "difficult" for the Angels to compete in a bidding war to retain him.

Currently having one of the greatest -- if not the greatest -- individual seasons in baseball history, Ohtani leads all of baseball in home runs with 36 and is slashing .299/.398/.668 for an OPS of 1.066. He is also tied for the MLB lead in triples (seven) and leads in walks drawn (63) among American League hitters. On the mound, Ohtani is 8-5 with a 3.71 ERA with 148 strikeouts in 111.2 innings pitched.

The 29-year-old is in his sixth MLB season and is the overwhelming favourite to win his second AL MVP Award.