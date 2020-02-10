The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday long-time starting quarterback Philip Rivers will enter free agency and not return to the team for the 2020 season.

"In anything you do, it's the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am so thankful," Rivers said in a statement released by the Chargers.

Rivers has played his entire 16-year career with the Chargers, the first 13 years in San Diego and last three years in Los Angeles.

The eight-time Pro Bowler 59,271 yards, 397 touchdowns, and 198 interceptions.