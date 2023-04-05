Austin Ekeler knows he might not get his wish and could very well remain with the Los Angeles Chargers next season.

While the 27-year-old running back says he "want[s] to be a Charger," staying with the team on his current deal would be "worst-case scenario."

Ekeler, who led the NFL with 18 touchdowns last season, has one year and $6.25 million remaining on a four-year, $24.5 million deal. Amid an impasse in negotiations, Ekeler was given permission to seek a trade last month.

"I kind of got punched in the face," Ekeler said of the fruitless negotiations on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio on Tuesday.

A product of Western State, Ekeler acknowledges he's unlikely to get what he is seeking financially in a new deal from the Chargers.

"Last year, we went to them and were like, 'Hey, are you guys interested?'" Ekeler said. "It was definitely too early then; we didn't really have as much leverage so we didn't try as hard. They gave us an offer, but it was like, 'Hey, take this and we can continue our discount that we're getting.' And we were like, 'Ah, we can't do that.' So I played this year on my contract again and obviously set the bar high, way higher than I'm actually getting compensated for once again."

Ekeler says he is looking for a "long-term partner" in any trade, but realizes that he might have to simply play out the final year of his deal.

"Time will play out," Ekeler said. "Who knows? We'll see what happens with the draft. But it's a situation where, look, if a team wants me in the long term, it's a year where they're gonna have to give up picks and then also have to renegotiate, so that's kind of playing against us for sure. But we'll see, like I said. Time will tell, and we'll see what happens after the draft. "Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I'll come back and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year."

In 17 games last season, his sixth in the NFL and with the Chargers, Ekeler recorded 1,637 all-purpose yards, finishing eighth in the league.