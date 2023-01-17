The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator Shane Day, the team announced Tuesday.

Lombardi, 51, had been with the team for the past two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.

We have parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi and Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Shane Day. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 17, 2023

Lombardi is the grandson of the iconic Vince Lombardi and had previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, with whom he served as OC in 2014 and 2015.

The 48-year-old Day had also been with the team for the past two seasons.

The Chargers blew a 27-0 lead and fell 31-30 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday night's AFC wild-card round game.

The Chargers finished the 2022 season with 4,791 passing yards, the third-most in the NFL.

The moves seemingly indicate that Staley will remain in his role for a third season.

The Chargers made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and the third time in 13 seasons.