The Los Angeles Chargers completely dismantled the Jacksonville Jaguars in all phases of the game in the first half, and take a comfortable 27-7 lead to the locker room at halftime.

Justin Herbert threw for 139 yards on 15-of-24 passing and one touchdown. Austin Ekeler added 39 yards on nine touches and two touchdowns.

The story of the first half, however, was the Chargers defence against Jacksonville and Trevor Lawrence. The second-year quarterback was throttled to a 10-for-24 line with 77 yards, one touchdown and a shocking four interceptions. A special teams turnover late in the second half made five total for the Jaguars in a dreadful effort.

Asante Samuel Jr. was the star on D for Los Angeles - he totaled three interceptions in the first half.

Jacksonville took possession with two minutes remaining in the second half, and were forced to risk a try on fourth and two. They completed over the middle to Marvin Jones Jr., and snapped a zero-for-seven start on third- and fourth-down tries.

Evan Engram caught a touchdown pass over the middle with 24 seconds remaining in the first half to give Jacksonville their first glimpse of hope for the game, though that set the score to 27-7.

Los Angeles were forced to punt after a short drive faltered, but the punt bounced off the helmet of a Jaguars' special teamer and bounced into the hands of a Charger for their fifth turnover of the night.

The Jaguars defence was able to hold strong on their own goal line off the turnover, and Cameron Dicker his his second field goal of the game, this from 23 yards.

Looking for a lifeline midway through the second, Lawrence risked a throw over the middle on third down and it was intercepted by - who else - Samuel Jr., his third of the game.

The Chargers really started to pour it on through the second quarter, as a short touchdown by Gerald Everett capped off a 12-play drive, and pushed their big lead to 24-0.

Into the second quarter the Charges defence continued to crowd Lawrence and the Jaguars offence, as they swallowed the quarterback on a third-and-three try to force another punt.

Samuel Jr. picked off Lawrence on third down on another questionable throw. He completed just three passes of his first 12 tries, for 26 yards with a ghastly three interceptions. Ekeler capped off the short drive with a six-yard touchdown run, his second of the day to give the Chargers a 17-0 lead.

Down 10-0, Lawrence and the Jaguars offensive line sturggled again to make plays, as they punted after a five-play drive.

On their second possession of the game, the Jaguars mounted a strong drive that fizzled in the opposing zone. The Jaguars tried to convert a fourth-and-seven that ended with an interception for Samuel Jr.

The ensuing drive started strong, but the Chargers could not find the final push required in the red zone, and had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Dicker to cap off a 12-play, 57-yard drive. Gerald Everett's 23-yard catch-and-run was the key play.

Disaster struck early for Lawrence - his first pass attempt of the game was tipped at the line by Joey Bosa, and intercepted by linebacker Drue Tranquill less than a minute into the game.

Ekeler scored a rushing touchdown just 1:27 into the game off the turnover. He led the league with 18 touchdowns in the regular season, and his 38 touchdowns over the last two seasons lead the NFL by a wide margin.