It's officially Justin Herbert's time with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Anthony Lynn announced on Thursday that Herbert will be the starter moving forward.

The 22-yera-old began the season as the backup to Tyrod Taylor, but was unexpectedly thrust into action in Week 2 after a team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor's lung.

Following Herbert's debut, Lynn said Taylor was still their No. 1 quarterback once he was healthy enough to play.

But things have changed.

Herbert has thrown for 931 yards and five touchdowns in his three starts, and he went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in Week 4, passing for 290 yards and three scores, falling short 38-31.

Lynn adds that Taylor is still working his way back to being 100 per cent.

When asked why he made the announcement now, Lynn said so reporters would stop asking him everyday.

Herbert's next start will come on Monday Night Football when he takes on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.