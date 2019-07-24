COSTA MESA, Calif. — Melvin Gordon is officially a holdout as the Los Angeles Chargers get ready to begin training camp.

The Chargers placed the running back on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday as players went through physicals and meetings. Gordon is going into the final year of a rookie contract and will earn $5.6 million this season.

Gordon has gained over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons. He was sixth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (1,375), ninth in rushing (885 yards) and scored 14 touchdowns last season as the Chargers made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

"I can see his thought process but he's not here," general manager Tom Telesco told reporters. "I'm not naive. I know we are better with Melvin but we have a strong running back group."

Gordon's agent informed the team earlier this month that the fifth-year running back would hold out unless he got a contract extension. Gordon said at SportsCon in Dallas on July 13 that he is looking to take advantage of his opportunities.

"You know, I want to get paid. That's just kind of what it is. Hopefully, I end up a Charger. That's the goal. I want to end up with the Chargers," he said.

Telesco said the team has made an offer to Gordon's camp.

Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome will pick up the slack during Gordon's absence. Ekeler was a good change-of-pace back for the Chargers last season while Jackson and Newsome had some production in limited opportunities.

The Chargers also placed left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and linebacker Jatavis Brown on the PUP list.

