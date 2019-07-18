Gordon the latest RB to use leverage in hopes of a new deal

Los Angeles Charger running back Melvin Gordon says that he has his teammates support after his agent announced he would hold out and demand a trade if he does not receive a contract extension this summer.

"They're all behind me. They all got my back," Gordon told ESPN. "They all told me, 'You know what - we don't really speak on contracts - but you just go and do what's best for your family.' And I'm glad I got that support from them."

Fletcher Smith, who represents Gordon, told ESPN's Adam Schefter last week that the 26-year-old had hoped to keep negotiations private, but had go the public route due to a lack of progress being made with the Chargers this off-season. Gordon said this week that he hopes to remain with Los Angeles, despite the threat of a trade demand.

"Just because we're going through contract issues right now doesn't mean I want to get traded," he said. "I love being a Charger. I don't want them to feel like I don't want to be there."

Gordon, who was the 15th overall draft pick in the 2015 draft, is set to earn $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which the Chargers picked up last year. He was vocal in his support of Le'Veon Bell last season, when the running back sat out instead of playing under the franchise tag, and said he's received support back from other players at the position this year.

"A lot of running backs have reached out to me just saying go out and get what you deserve," Gordon said. "A lot. A lot of starters. A lot, a lot of backs."

The two-time Pro Bowl running back rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season, adding 490 yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Chargers training camp is scheduled to open on July 24.