After saying earlier in the off-season that he and the Los Angeles Chargers were close to reaching an agreement on a long-term deal, tight end Hunter Henry says he would be OK with playing the upcoming 2020 season on the franchise tag the Chargers placed on him.

"I think it’s fine," Henry said on a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Obviously, I think I would like to get something done. Just security, and long term and just with the team and the franchise. It’s another year of playing football, man, that’s how I look at it. . . . Whatever the situation is, I’ll be looking forward to going out with this squad. I’m really looking forward to this team, the potential and what we have going for us in this 2020 season."

Henry and the Chargers have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal, which marks the deadline for players with franchise tags to sign multi-year deals ahead of the 2020 season.

The 25-year-old Henry is entering his fifth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Chargers in the second round (35th overall) of the 2016 draft. He recorded 652 yards and five touchdowns on 55 receptions last season, and has amassed 136 receptions, 1,709 yards and 17 touchdowns over his career.