Gordon heads to Clippers and Wall is sent back to Rockets in multi-team deal

The Denver Nuggets have traded point guard Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Clippers will send the Nuggets 2024 and 2025 second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/OGI8VqhdDC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Hyland, 22, is averaging 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 42 games this season, his second in the NBA.

He was originally selected 26th overall out of VCU by the Nuggets in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Earlier in the day, the Nuggets traded three second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for centre Thomas Bryant.