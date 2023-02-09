Gordon heads to Clippers and Wall is sent back to Rockets in multi-team deal

The Los Angeles Clippers have acquired guard Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets in a three-team deal that also involved the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Clippers are acquiring Rockets guard Eric Gordon in a multi-team deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Houston will receive guards John Wall from the Clippers and Danny Green from the Grizzlies. Luke Kennard will go from Los Angeles to Memphis as well.

Additionally, the Grizzlies are sending three second-round picks to the Clippers.

The Clippers are sending Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies, who are sending three second-round picks to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/umsRiDMGWp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Gordon, 34, returns to Los Angeles for the his second stint with the team. The Clippers drafted him with the seventh overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He spent three seasons there, followed by five seasons with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, and has spent the last seven seasons in Houston. He has averaged 13.1 points and 2.9 assists per game for the Rockets in 47 games this year.

As ESPN NBA Insider Bobby Marks notes, Green is a good buy-out candidate as he is on a contract that expires this coming off-season. Green has played for six teams in the last five seasons, including the Toronto Raptors, who he won the 2019 NBA Championship with.

The Rockets are planning to waive Wall, per sources. This would have been his second stint with the team, as he spent the 2020-21 season with them, where he played in 40 games.

Kennard, 26, was drafted 12th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2017 NBA Draft and spent three seasons there before joining the Clippers in a three-team trade in November of 2020. He has averaged 7.8 points per game in 35 games this season, primarily coming off the bench.