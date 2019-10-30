Load management is back.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers announced that Kawhi Leonard will be rested for Wednesday night's game against the Utah Jazz and play on Thursday night against his former club, the San Antonio Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard will sit out tonight in Utah and play tomorrow in San Antonio, Doc Rivers said. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 30, 2019

This will be the first time that Leonard, 28, will sit out this season after missing 22 contests a year ago with the Toronto Raptors as a means to continue his rehab from a quadriceps injury that limited the 2019 NBA Finals MVP to only nine games in 2017-18.

Through four games this season, Leonard is averaging 27.0 points on .519 shooting, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds over 28.8 minutes a night.