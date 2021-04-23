HOUSTON — Paul George had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers shook off an 11-point third quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 109-104 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

The Clippers were 5 of 22 from the field and 0 for 6 from 3-point range in the third to fall behind 80-76. Reggie Jackson hit three straight 3s early in the fourth as part of an 11-2 run that helped Los Angeles regain the lead. Jackson finished with 19 points.

John Wall had 27 points and 13 assists for Houston. Christian Wood had 24 points and 19 rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Rockets have lost eight of their last nine and 13 of their last 15. Houston is 4-34 since Feb. 4.

Los Angeles outscored Houston 33-24 in the fourth quarter.

George had 20 points in the first half, leading the Clippers to a 65-61 lead.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Rajon Rondo missed the game with right wrist inflammation, and Kawhi Leonard (right foot soreness) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) remained sidelined. … Patrick Patterson has 12 points, and fellow former Rocket DeMarcus Cousins added 11. … Los Angeles’ backups outscored Houston’s bench 28-13.

Rockets: Wall will not play Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back, coach Stephen Silas said before the game. … Kevin Porter Jr. (health and safety protocols) remained sidelined. … Danuel House Jr. returned from a 10-game absence with a right ankle sprain. In 21 minutes off the bench, House had five points.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At New Orleans on Monday night.

Rockets: At Denver on Saturday might.