Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Friday in light of critical comments towards officiating after the team's 105-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

George believed that his team deserved more than the 11 free throws they took during the game.

"We're putting a lot of pressure at the rim," George said. "It's insane that we're not getting these calls. But it is what it is. It's nothing new to me. Hopefully, we'll send a bunch of clips in. League's gotta take a look at this."

Asked about the substance of his conversations with officials on the court, the 30-year-old disparaged them as "lies."

"Can't go too much further than that -- it's a bunch of lies," George said of the discussions. "They know what's going on."

The seven-time All-Star insists that his team would not resorting to getting calls by diving.

"I mean, our job is to be aggressive, attack," George said. "We can't do much more than that, right? If they not gonna call it, they not gonna call it. And that's the suck part about it, because we're not flopping players. We're not players that's like throwing our bodies into other players."

In 31 games this season, George is averaging 23.1 points on .484 shooting with 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 33.3 minutes a night.