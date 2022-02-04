Report: Powell heads to Clippers in five-player deal

The Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers got NBA trade season going with a bang on Friday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Clippers are sending Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow and Keon Johnson to the Blazers in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022

More to come.