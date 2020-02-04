LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105 on Monday night.

Leonard's one-handed dunk gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining after they trailed by 15 in the first half. George's jumper with 13 seconds left made it 106-102.

Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to draw the Spurs within one.

Lou Williams got fouled and made both for the Clippers. Mills' half-court heave at the buzzer came up short.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and DeMar DeRozan added 26 — but none in the fourth — for the Spurs, whose two-game winning streak ended. Aldridge had 13 points in the fourth.

Patrick Beverley's 3-pointer tied the game for the Clippers for the last time at 102-all.

Leonard's streak of nine straight games with at least 30 points ended. George had a season-high 12 rebounds to go with a game-high eight assists.

George got hit in the nose by DeRozan's left elbow at 6:02 of the third. After a video review, DeRozan was called for a flagrant-1 foul. DeRozan was driving to the basket when he struck George, who spun around and went down on his knees holding his face. George returned in the fourth.

The Spurs blew a 15-point first-half lead and the game became a back-and-forth affair over the final two quarters.

TIP-INS

Spurs: The teams combined to make 12 of 22 shots from 3-point range in the first quarter.

Clippers: Leonard's streak of 30-point games was the longest in the NBA this season and the longest by a Clippers player since World B. Free in 1980. ... Leonard missed a one-handed dunk in the third when the ball hit the edge of the backboard.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Stay in L.A. to play the Lakers in the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday.

Clippers: Host Miami on Wednesday, a team they beat by five points on the road last month.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports