Russell Westbrook could be heading back to Los Angeles.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Law Murray report the Clippers have been granted permission to speak with the nine-time All-Star point guard.

The Los Angeles Clippers have began conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

While Westbrook has not yet been bought out by the Utah Jazz, who acquired the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-way trade that also included the Minnesota Timberwolves last week and saw D'Angelo Russell return to the Lakers and Mike Conley head to Minneapolis, it is widely expected to happen in the near future.

The 34-year-old Long Beach, CA native is in his 15th season out of UCLA. For the first time in his career, Westbrook had been used almost exclusively off the bench this season. In 52 games with the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 15.9 points on .417 shooting, 7.5 assists and 6.2 boards over 28.7 minutes a night.

Prior to joining the Lakers last season, Westbrook spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.