LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance Lynn won his third consecutive start with the surging Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman drove in two runs Friday night in a 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Amed Rosario grounded into a fielder’s choice for the go-ahead RBI in the fifth inning and the Dodgers scored four more in the sixth. The NL West leaders took their sixth game in a row, equaling their season-high winning streak accomplished four times. Los Angeles improved to 10-1 in August.

Lynn (9-9) allowed just an unearned run and four hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out nine and walked one to improve to 3-0 in three starts since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox shortly before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Mookie Betts doubled leading off the fifth and went to third on Freeman's flyout. Austin Gomber (9-9) hit Will Smith with a pitch before Rosario grounded to third, scoring Betts for a 2-1 lead while Smith was out at second.

Rosario was caught stealing second to end the inning, but the Dodgers tacked on four runs in the sixth.

David Peralta had an RBI double. Betts was hit in the back by Jake Bird's pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in Chris Taylor. Jurickson Profar botched the catch on Freeman's sacrifice fly to deep left field for an error, and Smith's sac fly made it 6-1.

Rockies reliever Justin Bruihl was tagged for four runs — three earned — and two hits in one-third of an inning against his former team. The left-hander was acquired by the Rockies for cash on Aug. 1.

Los Angeles had 17 baserunners through seven innings, while five pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts and two walks against the last-place Rockies.

The first four Dodgers got aboard in the third, capped by Freeman’s bases-loaded RBI single that made it 1-0. Gomber retired the next three to end the inning.

Gomber gave up two runs and eight hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out two and walked one.

Colorado's lone run came on Brendan Rodgers' infield single to third and a throwing error by third baseman Kiké Hernández in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Rodgers was in the lineup at DH after missing three straight games with a hamstring issue. ... OF Charlie Blackmon (hand) will play weekend games at Triple-A Albuquerque and could be close to returning to the lineup.

Dodgers: RHP Yency Almonte was pulled with two outs in the ninth and a 3-1 count against Nolan Jones. Almonte walked off the field with a slight limp in his right leg.

UP NEXT

RHP Peter Lambert (2-3, 5.57 ERA) starts Saturday for the Rockies against Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin (7-4, 4.42).

