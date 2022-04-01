Report: Dodgers trade OF Pollock to White Sox for P Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded outfielder AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for pitcher Craig Kimbrel, according to a report by MLB Network's Mark Feinsand on Friday.

Kimbrel, a trade-deadline acquisition by Chicago last July, compiled a 5.09 ERA over the final two months of the season as the White Sox's primary eighth-inning pitcher after sporting a 0.49 mark as the Chicago Cubs' closer from April through July.

Kimbrel, had 23 saves in 25 opportunities for the Cubs last season and led NL relievers in strikeout rate and opponents' batting average. He ranks ninth with 372 career saves during his 12 years in the majors.

The White Sox are exercised their $16 million club option on Kimbrel last November.

More to come.