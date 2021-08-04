The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on a deal with free agent pitcher Cole Hamels, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Breaking: Dodgers closing in on a deal for Cole Hamels — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 4, 2021

Hamels made one start for the Atlanta Braves last season, before telling the team that his shoulder didn't feel strong enough to pitch, bringing his campaign to an end.

The 37-year-old made 27 starts for the Chicago Cubs in 2019 and posted a 7-7 record with a 3.81 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 141.2 innings.

Hamels was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies 2008 World Series winning team, he was named MVP of both the NLCS and World Series.

The four-time all star spent parts of 10 seasons with the Phillies, who selected him 17th overall in the 2002 MLB Draft, and has also pitched for the Texas Rangers.

He has a career 163-122 record with a 3.43 ERA in 423 appearances.