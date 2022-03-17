Dodgers agree to terms with Freeman on six year, $162 million deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with first baseman Freddie Freeman on a six-year, $162 million deal, according to Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

BREAKING: Freddie Freeman has agreed to terms with the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million deal according to @JeffPassan and me. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 17, 2022

Freeman, 32, played his entire 12-season-career with the Atlanta Braves and had a batting average of .300 with 31 home runs and 83 RBIs last season.

The Villa Park, Calif., native had a .304 batting average with five home runs and 11 RBIs during the postseason with the Braves en route to a World Series victory.

