Dodgers' Lux out for season with torn ACL

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his ACL, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday.

Lux was injured in the Dodgers' spring training game against the San Diego Padres as his leg twisted while running from second to third base. He stayed down for a while and was eventually carted off the field

Once a top prospect for the Dodgers, the 25-year-old saw regular duty last season, slashing .276/.346/.399 with seven home runs and 46 RBI in 129 games.

In parts of four seasons at the big league level, Lux has 18 homers and a .253 batting average.

