The Los Angeles Dodgers are re-acquiring Kiké Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Red Sox will receive pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

Hernandez, 31, played six seasons with the Dodgers from 2015 to 2020, helping L.A. defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series in his final season. He signed with the Red Sox in February of 2021.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico native has appeared in 86 games so far with Boston and has struggled, slashing .222/.279/.320 with six home runs and 31 RBI.

Hernandez was selected by the Houston Astros in the sixth round of the 2009 MLB Draft and began his career with the Astros in 2014 before a trade sent him to the Miami Marlins. He was traded again that off-season, finding a home with the Dodgers.

In 1,003 big league games spread out over 10 seasons, Hernandez is a .238 hitter with 103 home runs and 363 RBI.

The Dodgers enter play Tuesday at 57-42, good for first place in the National League West.