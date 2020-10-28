Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Manfred confirmed the positive test in a post-game interview with FOX Sports after the Dodgers clinched Game 6 over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to capture the World Series.

“It’s a bittersweet night for us. We’re glad to be done. I do think it’s a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed. But obviously we’re concerned when any of our players test positive. We learned during the game that Justin was a positive. He was immediately isolated to prevent the spread.”

Turner tweeted following the game that he's doing fine and isn't experiencing any symptoms.