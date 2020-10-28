59m ago
Turner pulled after positive COVID-19 test
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
Manfred confirmed the positive test in a post-game interview with FOX Sports after the Dodgers clinched Game 6 over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to capture the World Series.
“Obviously we’re concerned when any of our players test positive," said Manfred. "We learned during the game that Justin was a positive. He was immediately isolated to prevent the spread.
“It’s a bittersweet night for us. We’re glad to be done. I do think it’s a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed. But obviously we’re concerned when any of our players test positive. We learned during the game that Justin was a positive. He was immediately isolated to prevent the spread.”
Turner tweeted following the game that he's doing fine and isn't experiencing any symptoms.
Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps— Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020