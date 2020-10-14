Seager on being down 2-0: 'We're looking up to the challenge'

The Los Angeles Dodgers made history Wednesday evening.

L.A. scored 11 first-inning runs against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, making it the highest scoring inning for a single team in MLB postseason history.

Kyle Wright started for the Braves and allowed seven runs in two thirds of an inning while reliever Grant Dayton surrendered the final four.

Joc Pederson, Edwin Rios and Max Muncy went deep for the Dodgers, including a grand slam for Muncy to make things 11-0. Dayton finally struck out Will Smith to end the inning.

Los Angeles totalled seven hits, three walks and one hit by pitch in 14 plate appearances. The top half of the first took approximately 32 minutes to complete.

After the Dodgers held the Braves scoreless in the bottom half of the inning, Cody Bellinger led off the top of the second with a solo home run to make it 12-0. But they weren't done.

In the third inning, the Dodgers put up three more runs, all coming off Dayton to make the score 15-0. The left-hander was pulled after eight earned runs with two out in the third inning. Huascar Ynoa came in and got the final out of the inning for Atlanta.

Game 4 will go Thursday evening from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.