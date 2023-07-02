KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw showed some progress while playing catch before Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals, but Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts remains uncertain whether the three-time Cy Young winner will make his next start.

In fact, Roberts said that Kershaw could start Monday against Pittsburgh, push his start back a couple of days or even go on the injured list with some tenderness in his shoulder that he first felt after last week's outing against Colorado.

“I just don't want to say right now,” Roberts said after watching Kershaw's session in the Kauffman Stadium outfield. “He hasn't thrown a bullpen, he didn't spin the baseball, but there was progress. He felt better. So that was encouraging.”

Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Rockies last Tuesday before leaving the game after 79 pitches, having allowed just one hit in the eventual 5-0 win. But the 35-year-old left-hander said afterward his shoulder felt “cranky,” and after an exam on Wednesday he was given a shot to relieve some of the inflammation.

Kershaw played catch Saturday, when Roberts said the session was “just OK," and declined to talk to reporters Sunday.

Part of the consideration is the upcoming All-Star break, which would give Kershaw some extra days off should he avoid the IL but also minimize the number of games he misses if he goes on the list. If the Dodgers backdated the stint to his game against the Rockies, Kershaw could be available to pitch when the second half of the season resumes.

“For us, appreciating the schedule, the All-Star break coming up — potential games lost, that wouldn't be lost because of the break — if there is any time for us to do this and give him a little reset, this would be it,” Roberts said.

“Obviously, Clayton expects to make all of his starts, and that's what makes him special," Roberts added. "But I think that having that conversation and, you know, trying to appreciate the short and the long-term of the rest of the season is important.”

The Dodgers began the day three games back of the Diamondbacks in the NL West.

Kershaw (10-4) has won four of his past five starts, and did not allow runs in each of the past two, shutting down the Angels and the Rockies. The 2014 MVP allowed four runs and 21 hits over 33 innings during five starts in June.

“Certain players have earned the right to be part of the conversation, and have the latitude to kind of kick the can, and he is one of them,” Roberts said. “So I think that with respect to him, and just kind of also with what we're seeing, there's improvement.”

