Could Kelly face discipline for throwing at the Astros?

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games for throwing at Houston Astros players on Tuesday night. He is appealing the decision and is available for tonight's game.

Passan reports that MLB referred to Kelly's past history with intentional throwing, the fastball that buzzed Alex Bregman and his taunting of Carlos Correa in the ruling.

In Tuesday's game against the Astros, Kelly threw a pitch near Bregman's head and taunted Correa after striking him out. The benches cleared during the sixth inning as tempers flared.

In addition, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will serve a one-game suspension, with bench coach Bob Geren running the team in his place.