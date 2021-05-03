Dustin May's season is over.

The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed on Monday that the 23-year-old hurler will undergo ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction (Tommy John surgery) next Tuesday.

Dustin May will undergo right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery on Tuesday, May 11 in Los Angeles. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 3, 2021

May exited Saturday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday in the second inning after experiencing obvious discomfort in his throwing arm, signaling to his dugout that he needed a trainer after throwing a pitch.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with forearm soreness.

In five starts this season, May was 1-1 with an earned run average of 2.74 and a 0.957 WHIP over 23.0 innings pitched.

A third-round pick in the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft, May was in his third big-league campaign.