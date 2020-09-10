1h ago
Dodgers starter May hit on foot by grounder, exits early
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May left Thursday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after just one inning after he was hit on the left foot by a sharp grounder.
Diamondbacks leadoff man Josh Rojas hit a hard grounder that ricocheted off the inside of May's left foot for a single. May limped around for a few minutes and manager Dave Roberts and a trainer came out to check on the right-hander, but he stayed in the game and didn't allow a run.
May came out for the second inning but in the middle of his warm-up pitches, Roberts and the trainer returned to the mound. After a brief conversation, they took the pitcher out of the game.
May has been one of the Dodgers' best pitchers this year with a 1-1 record and 2.88 ERA in eight starts before Thursday. He was replaced by left-hander Victor Gonzalez.
