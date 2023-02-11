Bouanga scores twice as LAFC edges TFC in preseason play

INDIO, Calif. — Denis Bouanga scored twice to help Los Angeles FC defeat Toronto FC 2-1 in pre-season MLS play Saturday at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

The French-born Gabon international headed home the winner in the 75th minute off a Stipe Biuk cross, beating former LAFC 'keeper Tomas Romero.

LAFC opened the scoring early on an attack that developed from a throw-in deep in the Toronto end. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson stopped the second shot but was unable to stop Bouanga on the rebound.

Victor Vazquez, back in Toronto colours after leaving the team in January 2019 to join a team in Qatar, tied it up soon after with a rocket from outside the penalty box from a setup by Federico Bernardeschi.

Newly signed German midfielder Timothy Tillman made his debut for LAFC.

Toronto lost 3-0 to the Vancouver Whitecaps in its opening game at the tournament, with all three goals coming in the second half when coach Bob Bradley had pulled his starters.

Bradley, LAFC's first-ever coach, did the same Saturday.

The 13-team tournament features 12 MLS clubs — Charlotte FC, D.C. United, Los Angeles Galaxy, LAFC, Minnesota United, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis City SC, Toronto and Vancouver — and the USL Championship's San Diego Loyal SC.

Toronto had previously held closed scrimmages against the San Jose Earthquakes and Mexico's Tijuana.

TFC plays the Portland Timbers on Thursday. Toronto kicks off the regular season Feb. 25 at D.C. United.

