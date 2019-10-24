On Saturday night in Toronto, Wayne Rooney’s Major League Soccer career went out with a whimper.

Rooney couldn’t make good on a number of key chances as his DC United side fell to TFC in the first round of the playoffs and now the former Manchester United captain heads back to England to suit up for Championship side Derby County once the transfer window reopens in January in a player-coach role. He leaves MLS after 52 games over two seasons with 25 goals and no postseason wins.

Another European heavyweight could be headed for the MLS exit door on Thursday night after the very first playoff edition of El Trafico.

You can catch Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy LIVE tonight at 10:30pm et/7:30pm pt on TSN4, on TSN Direct and streaming on TSN.ca.

If the Los Angeles Galaxy fails to overcome Los Angeles FC to advance to the Western Conference Final, Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s MLS tenure could also come to an end. The 38-year-old hitman’s deal with the Galaxy is over at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign and Ibrahimovic could be tempted to return to one of Europe’s top leagues.

For his part, Ibrahimovic has remained coy about his future.

“Could be,” he said last week when asked if he was about to play his final Galaxy match. “I have a contract until 31 December. So until then there is no other thought.”

While Rooney’s venture across the pond was far from an embarrassment, Ibrahimovic has been a one-man wrecking crew with the Galaxy since coming over from United in the spring of 2018. Just like he did in Eridivisie, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Premier League, Zlatan has been a highlight-reel fixture in MLS. This season, Ibrahimovic has scored 30 goals in 30 appearances, taking his MLS tally to 52 goals in 57 matches. But that could all be coming to an end after this sixth meeting between the two Los Angeles sides.

Napoli is interested.

“It would be my wish to see him in Napoli colours, it's more than a suggestion and it depends on him,” club chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis said this week. “It's been talked about for a few months now."

And Ibrahimovic seems to be open to a reunion with manager Carlo Ancellotti, who he played under at Paris Saint-Germain.

"I am 38 years old and [still have] the enthusiasm of a boy, with the same desire to win," Ibrahimovic said at an unveiling of a statue of the player earlier this month in his hometown of Malmo. "I don't think about my future yet, I will calmly evaluate with my family. To continue [playing], as I say, I have to find something special, that can keep the fire inside me alive: here or elsewhere. Italy is my second home, I experienced unforgettable moments there. I would like to go in a team that fights for the title, I can still make a difference. I'm not some sort of zoo animal that people go and see, I can still hit 20 goals per season.”

Ibrahimovic has also spoken of a potential return to Old Trafford to a Red Devils team that could use his scoring prowess.

"I could play easily in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I'm here," he said in August.

But before what happens next, Guillermo Barros Schelotto and his Galaxy need to have Ibrahimovic focused on the now and the matter of getting by their upstart neighbours for a berth in the conference finals for the first time since 2014 when the team won their fifth MLS Cup. History might be on the Galaxy’s side. Ibrahimovic has won a combined 31 trophies (not including his voided Scudetti at Juventus) over his career and has never not won silverware anywhere he’s played (again, not including his voided Scudetti at Juventus) with two Eridisivie titles (Ajax), four Serie A crowns (Inter and Milan), a La Liga title (Barcelona), four Ligue 1 championships (PSG) and an FA Cup (United) among them.

For that streak to stay alive, Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy will have to top an LAFC side that claimed the Supporters’ Shield as the league’s top regular season team in only its sophomore campaign with a record-setting 72 points. If Zlatan is the Galaxy’s talisman, LAFC has one of their own in Mexico international Carlos Vela. The former Arsenal man, also in his second MLS season, broke the MLS single-season goals record with 34 this year as part of LAFC’s history-making campaign. Anything less than an MLS Cup would be seen as a letdown for Bob Bradley and his team.

So what happened in the prior two meetings between the clubs this season?

On July 19, it was a head-to-head battle between Zlatan and Vela. A fourth-minute penalty by Vela gave LAFC a 1-0 lead, but the Galaxy stormed back with three goals, all from Ibrahimovic. Vela would add another in stoppage, but Ibrahmovic’s hat trick was enough to lift the Galaxy to a 3-2 win. In the return leg on August 25, Zlatan got on the scoresheet again with a brace in the first 15 minutes of the match, but the Galaxy couldn’t hold on to their 3-2 edge at the half, with Vela’s 53rd-minute marker earning LAFC a 3-3 draw. All-time now, LAFC remains winless against the Galaxy in five matches, having lost two of them.

In order for LAFC’s dream season to continue, they’ll have to get the monkey that is their crosstown rivals off their back and what better time to earn their first win against the Galaxy than when the stakes are at their very highest? What’s certain, though, is that something will come to an end on Thursday night – will it be LAFC’s historic campaign or will it be Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s tenure in North America?