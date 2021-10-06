Last Minute of Play: The growing list of pre-season injuries

Los Angeles Kings top prospect Quinton Byfield will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a left-ankle fracture in Tuesday's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The 19-year-old centre has been placed on the injured reserve and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

In the third period, Byfield was hit awkwardly into the boards by Coyotes defenceman Christian Fischer, appearing to twist his left foot and ankle.

Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, played his first six NHL games last season, recording a single assist. He netted eight goals and 12 assists over 32 games in the AHL in 2020-21.

The Newmarket, Ont., native played his junior hockey with the Sudbury Wolves.