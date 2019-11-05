Doughty looks to harness emotions The Los Angeles Kings' veteran defenceman says he tried to do too much the last time he played in front of friends and family against the Maple Leafs in Toronto, TSN's Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs (optional) and Kings (optional) skated at Scotiabank Arena ahead of tonight's game.

What stands out to Jake Muzzin about Drew Doughty?

"His attitude towards playing," the Leafs defenceman said of his old Kings teammate. "He's a competitor every night. He's emotional, good and bad, but it helps to play with emotion. I think it brings the best out in players and in people. But he also likes to have fun. You learn that. As a young guy coming up I was obviously nervous, but to watch him go about having fun on the ice and enjoying it, it helped me a lot when I was younger."

Doughty, a native of London, Ont., always seems to be pumped up to play in Toronto and that actually worked against him last year.

"I was so excited for that game," he admitted after last year's lone trip to Scotiabank Arena, "envisioned playing my best, (Auston) Matthews, (John) Tavares having no points and then I ended up trying to do too much."

Doughty was on the ice for all four goals against in that game Oct. 15 as his team fell 4-1.

"Maybe he did get too psyched up, but that's Drew taking it personal," said Muzzin, "and playing with that emotion and having that desire to shut-down a guy like that. And it's a tough task. Mats is not an easy guy to shut down."

What's the biggest challenge against Matthews?

"Just his strength," said Doughty. "H​e’s so strong and obviously so skilled, those are the toughest guys I think to play against in the league, guys who are really good in front of the net, but can shoot the puck and dangle and do all those types of things so he brings a lot of tough aspects."

"I wasn't commenting on Toronto, I was just commenting on winning the #StanleyCup in general..."



Drew Doughty gives honest answers, but don't twist his words!



More with @PierreVLeBrun & Dave Reid on @7ElevenCanada #ThatsHockey, today at 7pm et on TSN3, the #TSN App & TSN Direct pic.twitter.com/KBDaemiCoy — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) November 5, 2019

Doughty says he's trying to treat tonight as a normal game even though he'll have plenty of friends and family in attendance.

"There'll be tons of people here from my family and friends and always look forward to hopefully getting a win in here for them," he said.

It may be tougher to keep everything bottled up when you consider Doughty is facing his old friend Muzzin for the first time in the NHL.

"I just miss hanging out with him," Doughty said. "Known him basically since I was nine years old ... We'll chirp each other for sure, no doubt about that. Obviously, if he's going to try to rush the puck I'm going to try and stand him up and if I go the other way he's going to try to do the same thing."

Muzzin claimed yesterday that Doughty can't get under his skin.

"Oh, I can get under skin," Doughty replied with a smile. "I don't know about hockey, because we haven't played against each other in a while, but in golf it's too easy."

Doughty on Muzzin: 'I can get under his skin ... in golf it’s too easy' With the Kings in Toronto for their matchup against the Maple Leafs, Drew Doughty talks about what it was like playing with Jake Muzzin in Los Angeles, and how he likes to get under his skin.

How long did it take Muzzin to get comfortable in Toronto?

"Still working on it," he said with a smile while gazing around the big media scrum. "This is crazy."

The 30-year-old blueliner still isn't used to the intense media coverage in the centre of the hockey universe and isn't used to being the elder statesman on a team.

"It's been different this year," he said. "I mean, throughout most of the summer I was the oldest guy on the team. I was like, 'Holy crap! What’s going on here?' But it's good. These young guys, they keep fun in the game, they bring energy to the rink every day and I think that's important as the season is a long, gruelling task. I try to help where I can with the experiences I've had over the years, but they help me too. They've brought new life into me and my career."

Even though he doesn't wear a letter, Muzzin is considered part of the leadership group and takes responsibility for the team's disappointing 7-5-3 start to the season.

"We've had really good spurts," Muzzin observed, "and then some periods where we just, I don’t know. We have to do a better job of preparation in the room and that comes from leadership and so that's on me and I have to do a better job of that."

"Muzz is a good man," said coach Mike Babcock. "So, if you want to win, you need good people and you need people that want to win every day and that are willing to hold themselves and other people accountable. The other thing is, he wants to get better and he works hard at getting better and he's a real good teammate and he's got jam as a man. He doesn't mind looking at another man in the eye and telling him, 'Hey, we've got to be better.'"

The roster turnover has been blamed for Toronto's uneven results, but the time for excuses is coming to a close.

"We're obviously at a point in the season now where I think we really want to get that rolling and get to the point where the team is kind of getting past that hump," said Tavares, who returns to the lineup tonight after a three-week absence. "We've been a little inconsistent. We've lost some tight games, some games that I think easily, if we made a few more plays, a little better execution, we'd be on a better side of it and then, in general, it just gives a better feeling overall in the locker room and morale and feeling good about your game and about yourself."

Babcock believes the team's lack of discipline has likely played a role in the inconsistent intensity levels.

"I don't know if it's the chicken or the egg," the coach said. "When you sit there for 10 straight minutes and you don't get to play because we're penalty killing, do you have the same juice as you would have had?"

Toronto was shorthanded six times on Saturday and now ranks seventh in minors taken this season.

Tavares returns as Leafs seek to establish identity After missing just under three weeks with a broken finger, John Tavares will be back in the lineup for the Maple Leafs as his team tries to establish some form of consistent play. Toronto posted a 3-2-2 record with their captain on the sidelines.

Doughty is taking heat in Vancouver for a comment he made following a blowout loss to the Canucks on Oct. 9.

"I mean I ain't going to park it, it’s f--king just embarrassing," Doughty told reporters after the loss. "A team like that should not be beating a team like ours 8-2, there's absolutely no way."

TSN's Blake Price tweeted the quote and the Canucks are now selling "Team like that," T-shirts.

"The guy's an idiot that made all that happen," Doughty fumed. "What I was trying to say there is they're a young team, we're an old team, we lost the game like 8-1 or something and that's just ridiculous for a veteran team to lose that bad to any team in the league not only a young team. That's what I meant by those comments. Just standard people making it run."

Right? Like why is this even a big deal? “Player mad that he lost to another rival team that they’ve historically beaten”. Why does he need to apologize for this, or regret this? https://t.co/aSWQyw5E8r — Blake Price (@BlakePriceTSN) November 5, 2019

Doughty is among the more quotable players in the league and has made headlines throughout Canada this season, including in Calgary where he has an ongoing feud with Matthew Tkachuk.

"If you guys want us to be able to say things and be honest with you and then you're going to go run with it and just get attacked by it, we're just going to stop talking," Doughty warned.

Doughty may clam up in future after Canucks comment got blown up After the Kings got blown out by the Canucks last month, Drew Doughty said 'a team like that should not be beating a team like ours 8-2', prompting a strong reaction from the Vancouver faithful. Doughty was back in the media again this week for his remarks about the Leafs, but says his comments were taken out of context and in the future he may just stay silent.

Carl Grundstrom, part of the package the Leafs sent to the Kings to get Muzzin, returns to Toronto tonight as a member of L.A.'s top line alongside Anze Kopitar.

"Not the greatest practice player," observed coach Todd McLellan, "but when the game starts, they call him 'The Tank' for a reason, he's a bit of a bully on the ice and we need that type of player."

"He plays hard," noted Doughty, "and that's how the Kings have always been built, guys who play hard and are going to finish their checks. He's really good around the net, has a great shot. We're really happy to have him; he's going to be a great player for us. He's been playing with Kopi the last few games and they've been a very dominant line."

Is Grundstrom, Toronto's second-round pick in 2016, extra motivated to play the organization that traded him?

"I don't know," he said with a smile. "Yeah, maybe a little bit, but nothing special. But, of course, I want to beat them today."

Leafs Ice Chips: 'Tank, bully' Grundstrom looks to burn old organization Playing his way into some first line minutes, former Leaf Carl Grundstrom has been leaving a positive impression on his new team, and is excited to see the Toronto crowd as a visitor. Mark Masters has more.

Left winger Zach Hyman is close to returning from off-season knee surgery.

"We think he's knocking right on the door," Babcock said. "He sure thinks that. First time I ever heard that was the last couple of days. So, he's obviously thinking he's ready."

----

Projected Leafs lineup for Tuesday's game:

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander

Moore - Tavares - Marner

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Kapanen

Petan - Shore - Gauthier

Rielly - Ceci

Muzzin - Barrie

Dermott - Holl

Andersen starts

Hutchinson