The Los Angeles Kings are discussing terms on a contract with Pierre-Luc Dubois as the Winnipeg Jets look to complete a sign-and-trade deal, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes the Kings and Dubois are discussing the max eight-year term that will have an average annual value of $8.5 million.

Hearing the eight-year extension for Pierre-Luc Dubois will carry an $8.5M AAV in the sign-and-trade with Los Angeles. @NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 27, 2023

Trade talks between the Jets and Kings reportedly heated up over the weekend, with the Montreal Canadiens also trying to get back in on discussions this week, but unable to gain traction. The Canadiens were looking to move future assets, while the Jets are looking for NHL-ready players in their return for Dubois.

A trade would end months of speculation around the future of the centre, who is a restricted free agent this summer and had requested a move from the Jets. Dreger notes, however, the deal is complicated as both sides try to make the trade work with their salary cap situations.

While the sides continue to work through the details of an extension for Pierre-Luc Dubois, it's going to be a maximum-term eight-year contract.



That means it'll be a true sign-and-trade between #NHLJets and #LAKings. https://t.co/YxKzQxCllr — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 27, 2023

The PLD trade, technically, is a beast. All involved are still working on the contract extension. Because of cap issues, expect the Jets to make another move…likely buying out Wheeler. Still moving parts. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2023

Dubois, 25, scored 27 goals and registered 63 points in 73 games for Winnipeg this past season. He added two goals and four points in five playoff games.

He signed a one-year, $6 million contract as a restricted free agent last off-season and was reportedly unwilling to sign a long-term deal in Winnipeg.

Drafted third overall in the 2016 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dubois was traded to Winnipeg along with a third-round draft pick in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic in January of 2021.

Dubois has 129 goals and 302 points in 434 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Jets.

Jets overhaul just getting started?

Trading Dubois may be just the first of several moves this week for the Jets, who are expected to undergo a major roster overhaul.

The team is believed to be also gauging trade interest in star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forward Mark Scheifele.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Monday that talks had started to "percolate" on both players this week.

Winnipeg is also expected to cut ties with former captain Blake Wheeler, either via trade or a buyout before the window closes on Friday.

Wheeler has one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $8.25 million. A buyout would clear $5.5 million in cap space for the Jets in the upcoming season, while leaving a cap charge of $2.75 million for the 2024-25 season.

"The bottom line is the buyout window closes next Friday, and the decision has to be made by then. Wheeler will not be playing for the Jets next year," LeBrun said last week on Insider Trading.

The veteran forward had 16 goals and 55 points in 72 games with the Jets this past season. He added two goals and six points as the Jets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights.