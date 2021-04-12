1h ago
Kings, Iafallo closing gap on extension
The Los Angeles Kings and forward Alex Iafallo are closing the gap on a potential contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
LeBrun added there is still work to be done, but progress has been made and things look positive for an extension right now.
The 27-year-old Iafallo has 11 goals and 14 assists in 39 games this season. He’s in the final year of a two-year, $4.85 million deal with the Kings and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Iafallo has spent his entire four-year NHL career in Los Angeles.