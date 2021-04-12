The Los Angeles Kings and forward Alex Iafallo are closing the gap on a potential contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Update: Kings and Alex Iafallo closing the gap... things looking positive for a potential contract extension. Still work to be done on it, but progress has been made. https://t.co/QkrM8Pc58r — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

LeBrun added there is still work to be done, but progress has been made and things look positive for an extension right now.

The 27-year-old Iafallo has 11 goals and 14 assists in 39 games this season. He’s in the final year of a two-year, $4.85 million deal with the Kings and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Iafallo has spent his entire four-year NHL career in Los Angeles.

