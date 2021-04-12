Lalji: Circumstances surrounding Canucks will likely lead to quiet deadline

The Los Angeles Kings announced Monday the club has signed forward Alex Iafallo to a four-year, $16 million contract extension.

The 27-year-old Iafallo has 11 goals and 14 assists in 39 games this season. He’s in the final year of a two-year, $4.85 million deal with the Kings and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Iafallo has spent his entire four-year NHL career in Los Angeles.